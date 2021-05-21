At a polling station in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

The sound preparations reflect the CPV’s consistent leadership, citizens’ right to mastery, and national governance in line with the law, he said.With Vietnam making an all-out effort to fight COVID-19, Ambassador Xiong Bo hailed the country for using information technology in the election to ensure that it will take place in a safe and orderly manner.He expressed a belief that the elections will be a success, and Vietnamese voters will choose deputies with moral virtue, talent, and professional expertise to ensure the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and fulfill the targets set by the Congress.The ambassador also spoke highly of the friendship and cooperation between the legislatures of China and Vietnam.He recalled the visit to China by NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in July 2019, during which she was received by and held talks with Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu, and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang.The ambassador said during the meetings, both sides reached important common perception on the exchange of experience on national governance and enhancing cooperation between law-making bodies.He vowed to continue working to promote exchanges between the two legislatures, contributing to the development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.