Chinese Ambassador hails Vietnam’s election preparations
Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo (Photo: Chinese Embassy in Vietnam)
Hanoi (VNA) - Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo has affirmed the political significance of the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, scheduled for May 23, in an interview granted recently to the Vietnam News Agency.
The ambassador noted that Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had personally chaired a conference on election work and closely directed preparations, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had travelled to many localities such as Hai Phong city and Tuyen Quang and Quang Ninh provinces to inspect preparations.
He added that in ministries, agencies, and localities, officials and people have actively engaged in the political consultation process.
The ambassador stressed that as socialist countries under the leadership of their Communist Parties, China and Vietnam always pursue a people-centred development path, consistently develop socialist democracy with their own characteristics and ensure citizens’ right to mastery.
He noted that candidates for the 15th NA election in Vietnam come from all walks of life and professions, which shows a high degree of representativeness, citing that ethnic minorities account for one-fifth and women 45 percent; higher than in previous elections.
At a polling station in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The sound preparations reflect the CPV’s consistent leadership, citizens’ right to mastery, and national governance in line with the law, he said.
With Vietnam making an all-out effort to fight COVID-19, Ambassador Xiong Bo hailed the country for using information technology in the election to ensure that it will take place in a safe and orderly manner.
He expressed a belief that the elections will be a success, and Vietnamese voters will choose deputies with moral virtue, talent, and professional expertise to ensure the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and fulfill the targets set by the Congress.
The ambassador also spoke highly of the friendship and cooperation between the legislatures of China and Vietnam.
He recalled the visit to China by NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in July 2019, during which she was received by and held talks with Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu, and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang.
The ambassador said during the meetings, both sides reached important common perception on the exchange of experience on national governance and enhancing cooperation between law-making bodies.
He vowed to continue working to promote exchanges between the two legislatures, contributing to the development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.