At the event (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang (VNA) – Representatives from Vietnam's northern Ha Giang province on August 24 received medical supplies donated by the Chinese Association of Wenshan prefecture, China's Yunnan province.



The association's representatives handed over 50 oxygen generators and 10,000 medicals masks to support Ha Giang province to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the event, Mao Quoc Toan, deputy director of the Ha Giang Department of Foreign Affairs thanked the leaders of the association for their timely gifts.



Toan said he hoped that in the coming time, the DFA of the two provinces continues to help each other in professional activities as well as in COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.



The donation of masks and medical supplies contributes to tightening the friendship, tradition, and cooperation between Ha Giang province and Wenshan prefecture, Yunnan province, he said.



Later, the medical supplies were transferred to the province’s Department of Health to allocate for forces serving in COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control/.