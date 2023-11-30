Travel Hue preserves the past, looks toward the future Time and war took a heavy toll on heritage sites in the central province of Thua Thien Hue. However, the province has persistently risen to become an outstanding symbol of effective conservation of heritage sites and international cooperation, and is now making great efforts to become a centrally-run city with its own cultural "soft power".

Travel Vietnam sees record number of int'l tourists in November Vietnam served over 1.23 million international tourists in November, up 11% month-on-month, the record monthly number in 2023, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Society Hue’s immense Chuon Lagoon Chuon Lagoon is located in the northeast reaches of Phu An commune in Phu Vang district, approximately 12 km from the downtown area of Hue city in Thua Thien-Hue province. It is a spacious brackish-water lagoon, spanning over 100 hectares, and is part of the Tam Giang Lagoon system, which is known as the largest brackish water lagoon in Southeast Asia.

Travel Opportunities in place for adventure tourism in Vietnam Adventure tourism is increasingly popular in the world and attractive to those who love trying new exciting experiences. With diverse terrains, Vietnam is a haven for developing this type of tourism, but safety still needs to be given the top priority.