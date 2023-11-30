Chinese cruise ship brings 700 foreign visitors to Da Nang
The Chinese-flagged ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun on November 30 brought over 700 tourists to Da Nang’s Tien Sa port for sightseeing in the central coastal city.
The Chinese-flagged ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun docks at Da Nang's Tien Sa port on November 30 (Photo: VNA)
The visitors were taken on tours to such local attractions as the Cham Museum, Han market, the Marble Mountain scenic area, Non Nuoc stone carving village, and Linh Ung pagoda.
The Da Nang Department of Tourism has issued a dispatch to relevant units requesting the assurance of a tourist-friendly environment, security, and safety for tourists during their sightseeing activities.
Following this port call, Zhao Shang Yi Dun is expected to anchor at Tien Sa port ten more times, bringing an estimated total of 7,000 passengers, during the time from now to the end of the year and early 2024.
Earlier in November, the city hosted thousands of tourists arriving on international cruise ships, including the Resorts World One and Silver Whisper./.