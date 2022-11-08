Chinese expert impressed by Vietnamese government’s economic management
Shen Weihua, deputy head of the Vietnamese department under the China Central Television (CCTV), has expressed her impression on the economic management efficiency of the Vietnamese government in the first nine months of this year.
Vietnam's GDP in the third quarter of this year grew about 13.67% against the same period last year. (Photo: VNA)
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, she highlighted Vietnam’s industrial production and trade posted double-digit growth, attributing it to the country’s efforts in international integration and the government’s persistence in opening-up, multilateral trade, trade promotion and economic cooperation.
Shen cited figures by Vietnam’s General Statistics Office (GSO) as showing that the country’s GDP in the third quarter of this year grew about 13.67% against the same period last year.
Its GDP in the first three quarters expanded 8.83% year-on-year, the highest nine-month in the 2011-2022 period.
The Southeast Asian nation attracted 15.43 billion USD in foreign direct investment between January and September, a year-on-year rise of 16.3%. Meanwhile, its industrial production index went up 9.6%.
Such figures show that the Vietnamese economy is recovering strongly, she stressed.
Asked about prospects of the economy, Shen said major international financial organisations such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have been upbeat about it, with the international lender forecasting that Vietnam’s GDP growth will reach 7.2% this year.
With the open-door policy, active international economic integration, political stability and demographic dividend, the economy is expected to grow further, she emphasised.
She suggested Vietnam speed up infrastructure construction, pay more attention to high-quality small- and medium-sized enterprises, promote domestic and international connectivity, and invest more in education, especially vocational education as the country is on the “golden population”./.