Chinese FM praises China-ASEAN cooperation
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi appreciated China’s cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a press conference on March 7.
At the event held on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, Wang said his nation and the bloc have established a model of the most dynamic and promising regional cooperation over the past three decades.
The relations have no limits and are sure to grow even closer, he affirmed.
The official noted that the sides must be forerunners in international cooperation against COVID-19, pacesetters in regional cooperation, and defenders of stability in the Asia-Pacific region.
ASEAN and China set up their ties in 1991 and upgraded the relations to a strategic partnership in October 2003.
The ASEAN-China relationship has been realised through many mechanisms including an annual summit, ministerial meetings, and five-year action plans./.