World Indonesia, Australia join hands for women's empowerment The Indonesian and Australian governments have agreed to push for the empowerment of women and girls, who suffered health, economic, and humanitarian impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, via dialogues among women leaders.

World Laos continues streamlining entry procedures To facilitate foreigners’ entry, the Lao Government has enabled foreigners to register for a QR code (Vaccine ID) online in order to certify their vaccination status and RT-PCR test result.

World Singapore’s Omicron wave peaks, infections decline Singapore’s current Omicron wave has peaked and the number of infections across the country is now declining, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told the Parliament on March 9.

World Higher oil prices temporarily supports Malaysia's economy: economist The Russia-Ukraine tension appears to benefit Malaysia's position as a net oil exporter and the sharp rise in oil prices will provide temporary support for the country's fiscal position, according to World Bank senior country economist Shakira Teh Sharifuddin.