Politics Danish Crown Prince’s Vietnam visit to beef up bilateral relations The visit to Vietnam by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth from October 31- November 3 is expected to provide a good opportunity for Danish businesses to meet Vietnamese companies and experts, contributing to further stepping up the relationship between the two countries, a Danish official has said.

Politics Legislators to discuss thrift practice, wastefulness control on Oct. 31 Legislators are to discuss the implementation of policies and laws regarding thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in the 2016-2021 period on October 31 as part of the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban news agencies foster partnership Director General of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang on October 30 had a working session in Hanoi with President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL) Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.