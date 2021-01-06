Health Strong efforts help Vietnam stay firm amidst COVID-19 Amidst the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world with over 85 million confirmed cases and 1.84 million deaths in 215 countries and territories, Vietnam has applied drastic responding measures with the spirit of “fighting the pandemic is like fighting an enemy”.

Health Ministry proposes suspension of inbound flights to prevent new COVID-19 variant Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has submitted a report to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, proposing that inbound flights should be suspended or limited from countries and territories where new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are found.

Health Vietnam records three new COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours from 6:00pm of January 3, bringing the total number of infections to 1,497, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.