Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital ready to admit COVID-19 patients
The Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital, a joint venture between Vietnam’s Saigon Medical Investment JSC and Cambodia’s Sokimex Co, stands ready to admit COVID-19 patients, its General Director Ton Thanh Tra has said.
People make medical declarations at Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital. (Photo: VNA)
The Cambodian Government has allowed private hospitals and medical clinics to admit COVID-19 patients provided they satisfy 11 criteria set by the Cambodian health ministry, the doctor said, adding that the hospital is now reviewing the criteria.
Apart from 30 rooms exclusively for COVID-19 patients, the hospital has prepared another 20 stand-by rooms and will expand capacity to treat 100 COVID-19 patients if necessary, he said.
The hospital has also coordinated with Cambodian authorities in COVID-19 vaccinations and helped the country with two ambulances, two drivers, and two nurses during the transportation of COVID-19 patients or suspected cases to treatment and quarantine facilities.
On April 24, the hospital and the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese families in the host country that are in difficult circumstances or living in locked-down areas.
Nguyen Tri Thuc, Director of Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City, said that over the past seven years the Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital has transferred technology to Cambodia and helped the country in the training of doctors./.