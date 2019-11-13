Christian Fellowship Church of Vietnam opens sixth congress
The Christian Fellowship Church of Vietnam (CFCV) convened its sixth congress in Hoc Mon district, Ho Chi Minh City on November 13 with the participation of more than 700 delegates from more than 40 localities across the nation.
At the opening of the Christian Fellowship Church of Vietnam's sixth congress (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, deputy head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Tran Thi Minh Nga praised the Church’s Executive Board in guiding its dignitaries and followers to act in conformity with the Church’s Charter and the law.
The CFCV has made significant contributions to charity and social welfare activities, joining hands with the State in easing difficulties in the community, especially among ethnic minority groups, she noted.
Nga expressed her belief that the new Executive Board of the Church will continue leading the Church to promote its achievements, building a strong religious organization with active engagement in patriotic movements as well as new-style rural and urban development, economic production, poverty reduction, environmental protection and charity activities, thus contributing more to the national construction and defence.
The CFCV was established in 1989 and received a certificate for operations from the Government’s Committee for Religious Affairs in 2007. The Church is the third largest Protestant organisation in the country./.