Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Christmas décor accessories are plenty for sales on streets around Hanoi downtown as days are away from the festive festival.



In the evening, shops light up with a variety of décor items such as Christmas tree, tinsel, reindeer, flashing lights, laurel wreath, bauble, snow rope, candy canes, Santa's clothes.



Fresh pine trees imported from Denmark, the Netherlands and China are also available. One that is more than 6m in height costs up to nearly 150 million VND (6,500 USD), exclusive of transport and decoration costs.



The price of a pine branch imported from China is between 170,000 VND and 200,000 VND while that from the Netherlands is about 250,000 – 300,000 VND. A bunch of 5-6 fresh pine branches from Denmark and the Netherlands is priced at a range of 1.8-2.2 million VND.



Christmas gifts and accessories are also sold well on e-commerce sites such as Lazada, Sendo, Shopee or social media pages Facebook, Zalo, with prices about 20% cheaper than those on traditional market./.