Chuvashia hopes to boost economic cooperation with Vietnam
Meeting between Head of Chuvashia, a republic of Russia, Oleg Nikolaev and reporters of Vietnam, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – Head of Chuvashia, a republic of Russia, Oleg Nikolaev on October 9 affirmed that his administration always pays attention to supporting Vietnamese enterprises in boosting with local peers.
Speaking at a meeting with reporters of Vietnam, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Oleg Nikolaev said that the republic will provide information to help Vietnamese entrepreneurs partner with Chuvash ones.
Regarding potential areas for cooperation between Chuvashia and Vietnam, he said that the republic has many unique business fields, which are not available elsewhere in Russia, and of interest to many countries.
It is the field of electrical engineering whose products are manufactured following the highest world standards, he said, sharing that recently Chuvashia provided a modern, fully digital transformer station for the famous Technopark Skolkovo in Moscow. This meets all international standards and can compete with competitors such as Siemens, ABB, and Schneider.
The two sides can also cooperate in chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide bleach, herbicides and pesticides for agriculture, as Chuvashia’s herbicides and pesticides are among the best in the world in terms of compliance with GMO standards.
Chuvashia also has many other strong areas that can cooperate with Vietnam, and the two sides’ businesses should meet and discuss to find common points, added Nikolaev./.