The first batch of "Dien" pomelos, totalling 16 tonnes as part of an order of 48 tonnes, has been exported from Luong Son district in the northern province of Hoa Binh to the US.

The State budget collection from import-export activities topped 335.1 trillion VND (13.8 billion USD) during January – November, or 78.9% of the estimate, marking a year-on-year decrease of 16.8%, the General Department of Vietnam Customs said on December 6.

Vietnam may record a GDP growth rate of 5.19% in 2023, lower than the 8.02% expansion last year but still higher than many other countries in the region and the world, the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) predicted.