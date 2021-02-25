Society Training teleconference for NA election held nationwide The Ministry of Home Affairs held a nationwide teleconference on February 25 discussing training for the election of deputies for the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, with over 27,500 delegates taking part.

Society Trial on violations at Phu Tho ethanol plant to open on March 8 The Hanoi People’s Court will open a 10-day trial on March 8 to hear a case of violations of regulations on investment in construction works, causing serious consequences, at an ethanol plant in the northern province of Phu Tho.

Society Vietnam considers reopening repatriation flights The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with relevant ministries, sectors, localities and offices to make plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in a safe manner based on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world and the country, especially the domestic quarantine capacity, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Society Binh Phuoc arrests five illegal Chinese immigrants The border guard force in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on February 24 arrested five Chinese nationals who illegally entered Vietnam and had intention to escape to another country.