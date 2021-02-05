Politics Women parliamentarians play important role in Vietnam’s development: study The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is looking forward to continuing to work with Vietnam’s National Assembly towards closing the gender gap, both qualitatively and quantitatively, UNDP Resident Representative Caitlin Wiesen noted.

Politics Vietnam attends ADSOM+ WG via video conference A Vietnamese delegation led by Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department, attended the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) via video conference on February 4.

Politics Vietnam willing to share CPTPP information, experience with UK: Spokesperson Vietnam supports the UK in strengthening economic and trade relations with member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and is willing to share information and experience in joining the pact with the UK, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.