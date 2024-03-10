Lam Dong (VNA) – More than 100 artists are performing at the Vietnam Classical Music Festival which opened in the UNESCO Creative Music City of Da Lat, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on March 10.



The week-long festival gathers renowned Vietnamese and international music troupes and artists such as Song Hong Ensemble, Schubert in a Mug and pianists Nguyen Duc Anh, Liao Hsin-Chiao (from China’s Taiwan) and Tim Allhoff (from Germany).



A live concert staged by musicians from the Hanoi and Da Lat brass communities kicked off the festival, attracting a large number of festival-goers.



The same day, a painting exhibition featuring a collection of original paintings of 12 zodiac signs by late artist Nguyen Tu Nghiem, one of the most influential painters in the 20th-century Vietnam, was organised at Ana Mandara Villas Dalat Resort & Spa. Meanwhile, an opera concert is scheduled at the Lam Dong Youth Centre (called “Pho ben doi” (hillside street) .



Other fascinating performances in the framework of the festival include those by Song HongTrio in the Flower Town, a sunset concert and Beethoven’s A Portrait piano solo.



Da Lat was recognised as a UNESCO Creative Music City last October. The organisation of the classical music festival will promote the city's actions to preserve and develop different music genres.



In Vietnam, Hanoi was the first city to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2019.



UNESCO launched the Creative Cities Network in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities that recognise creativity as a significant factor of their development. The network recognises seven factors – craft and folk arts, media, film, design, gastronomy, literature, and music – as creative fields./.