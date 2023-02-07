The festival, held for the 10th time, is popular in Vietnam’s north, especially in Ninh Giang, Tu Ky, and Gia Loc districts in Hai Duong province.

Some 210 people from seven local communes took part, making clay firecrackers weighing 60-80 kg. With such a weight, the key player must seek help from his teammates in the folkgames.

Selecting clay, which is free from impurities, is key to making firecrackers that can create loud bangs when they are thrown against the ground.

It is believed that the louder the noise the more bountiful the crops will be in the coming year.

The game not only seeks good harvests but also wards off natural disasters./.

VNA