Clean energy makes up 62% of power consumption in Cambodia
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rattanak announced on November 21 that renewable or clean energy has accounted for more than 62% of the country's total energy consumption.
Speaking at a forum on "Mine and Energy Policy in Cambodia", Rattanak said a number of countries have recognised Cambodia for its great achievements in shifting from reliance on fossil fuels to renewable energy.
The principle of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is that all member states should use 35% of energy from renewable sources by 2030, the official noted.
But for Cambodia, as of 2022, the country had used more than 62% of clean energy, Rattanak stressed, adding that over 40% of the country’s clean energy comes from hydropower plants, more than 10% from solar power, and the rest from biomass power and import from neighbouring Laos.
The minister said Cambodia currently is capable of producing energy of about 4,000 MW per year, but its annual consumption is about 2,400 MW only, so the country is considering exporting its energy to regional countries in the future./.
