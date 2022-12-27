Society Tet speciality festival opens in HCM City More than 10,000 agricultural and other speciality products from across the country are being sold at the “Tet Xanh qua Viet – Xuan Quy Mao 2023” festival, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.

Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council holds second session The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council held the second session of the ninth tenure (2022-2027) to review the outcomes of the 9th National Buddhist Congress and implement its Resolution.

Society Exhibition recalls air battle in Hanoi 50 years ago An exhibition opened at the Hanoi Museum on December 27 to give visitors an insight into the fierceness of the war and the bravery of local troops and residents during the 12-day-and-night battle against US airstrikes 50 years ago.