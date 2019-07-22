U22 players will practise three days in Hanoi on July 22-24 (Photo: plo.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese football team’s coach Park Hang-seo has called up 26 players for a three day practice session to prepare for the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).



This is the second of seven training sessions to be held before the tournament in November. The Korean coach has stuck with 15 players from the first session and added 11 new faces.



They include Trieu Viet Hung, Huynh Tan Sinh, Phan Thanh Hau and Luong Hoang Nam.



The team will train at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent’s centre on the outskirts of Hanoi.



During the three-day session, which started on July 22, they will play a practice match against V.League 1 outfit Viettel on July 24.



The U22+2 squad, meaning two players from any age can play, will take part in SEA Games later this year in the Philippines.-VNA