The Central Steering Committee on Natural Disater Prevention and Control and the National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue have urged coastal central cities and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan to actively respond to Vamco, the 13th storm to hit the East Sea this year.The committees requested the coastal localities and a number of relevant ministries and media outlets to keep a close watch on and update boat owners on the movements of the storm in its notice sent out on November 11.Relevant units must review and check ships at sea and maintain close contact with ship owners to promptly deal with emergencies, the notice said. They must also stand ready to evacuate at-risk residents and tourists on islands and ensure safety for floating fish cages and oil and gas exploitation, it added.Search and rescue forces must be ready to respond to any emergency.According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, storm Vamco will enter the East Sea on the morning of November 12 with winds of up to 133 km/h, and then hit the central region on November 15./.