Coca-Cola-funded 12th Ekocentre opens in Nghe An
Nghe An (VNA) – The Red Cross Society of Nghe An and Coca-Cola Company on December 8 inaugurated the Ekocenter, a centre for community activities, in the central province’s Cua Lo town, the 12th of its kind in Vietnam.
Built at a cost of 3 billion VND (129,014 USD), the centre will provide free internet access, clean water and training courses for locals in different areas such as education, healthcare and startups.
Coca-Cola launched the Ekocentre project in 2013 with 12 centres built across the country by now. The centres have supplied more than 5 million litres of clean water to the community, while benefiting more than 800,000 people through hundreds of programmes on culture, health care, sports, education and the economy.
On the occasion, the Nghe An Red Cross Society and the Young Doctors Club of Cua Lo offered free health check-ups and medicine to 200 needy people in Nghi Hai ward./.
