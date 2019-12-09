Society Thanh Hoa, Lao province promote youth cooperation The youth unions of the central province of Thanh Hoa and Houaphanh province of Laos have agreed to step up collaboration from 2019-2022 under a recently-signed agreement.

Society People run to donate for disadvantaged children The Hanoi Run for Children 2019 took place at the main gate of the Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on December 8.

Society Vietnam Buddhist Academy marks 35th founding anniversary The Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City marked its 35th founding anniversary with a ceremony on December 8.

Society Thai firm’s scholarships awarded to Hai Duong students A total of 50 disadvantaged students with good academic achievements from universities and colleges in the northern province of Hai Duong received scholarships in 2019 at ceremony in Hai Duong city on December 6.