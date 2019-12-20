Business Vietnam’s first cement museum put into operation The first museum of cement sector has been officially put into operation, according to the Vietnam National Cement Corporation (VICEM).

Business Deputy PM asks for stepping up industrialisation strategy Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on December 20 requested stepping up the implementation of the Vietnam’s industrialisation strategy within the framework of the Vietnam – Japan cooperation towards 2020 with a vision to 2030.

Business Cai Mep International Terminal uses blockchain technology As the world modernises at a mindboggling pace, more and more companies are switching to blockchain technology.

Politics Deputy PM talks with WB guests about power development Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 20 for Regional Director of the World Bank (WB)'s Infrastructure Department in the East Asia and Pacific Region Ranjit Lamech and WB Country Director in Vietnam Ousmane Dion.