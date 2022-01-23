Cold weather predicted for northern region during Tet
Peach blossoms, a symbol of Tet in the northern region (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Weather in the northern region will turn warm from January 23 to 26 before a strong cold spell arrives ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
Temperatures will stand at around 19 - 24 degrees Celsius in the north for two to three days.
Meanwhile, drizzle and mist are likely to continue in Hanoi capital and other places in the region until January 26 - 27.
From the night of January 28 (the 26th day of the 12th lunar month) onwards, temperatures will fall sharply to about 15 degrees Celsius, and the strong cold will linger through the Tet holiday, which lasts until February 6, the forecasting centre said./.