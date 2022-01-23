Environment New technology applied in coastal erosion prevention in Ba Ria-Vung Tau The Vietnam Science and Technology Joint Stock Company (BUSADCO) has gained positive results in using assembled concrete components in the protection of riverbanks, lakes and dykes in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, contributing to preventing coastal erosion.

Environment Ice, snow reported on Mount Fansipan Ice and snow have been spotted on Mount Fansipan, the highest mountain in Vietnam, as a result of widespread rain and freezing temperatures on early January 21.

Environment Cold weather to cover northern region in Lunar New Year holidays The northern and north-central regions are expected to experience a severe cold spell in the last days of the lunar calendar and during Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Last year’s losses from natural disasters lowest in 20 years Losses from natural disasters in 2021 were the lowest in 20 years, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh told a conference reviewing last year’s performance of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Vietnam National Committee for Search and Rescue in Hanoi on January 20.