Collective economy – cooperatives forum scheduled for third quarter
Farmers work on a farm of a cooperative producing vegetables (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 2020 national forum on collective economy and cooperatives will be held in the third quarter, with the number of participants expected to reach about 500.
Themed “connection, cooperation for mutual development – a trend for cooperatives’ growth in the era of the 4th industrial revolution”, the event will gather Party and Government officials, representatives of authorities and cooperative alliances across the 63 cities and provinces nationwide, experts, scientists, and businessmen, among others.
Participants will discuss the foundation for the construction and development of the collective economy, which are collaboration and connection among cooperative members, between cooperatives, and between cooperatives and other economic sectors.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance to coordinate in organising the event.
The People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces, meanwhile, have been requested to engage in activities of the forum and get prepared to answer questions related to issues to be tabled.
On the sidelines, there will be a space displaying products of some cooperatives.
As of June 2019, Vietnam had 14,502 agricultural cooperatives, 55 percent of which operated efficiently, much higher than the 15 percent in 2015. Along with reducing production cost for member households, the cooperatives helped increase their income by 14 percent per year./.