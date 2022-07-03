Collectives, individuals of Lao Women’s Union honoured with Vietnam’s orders, medals
Orders and medals from the State of Vietnam were bestowed upon some collectives and individuals of the Lao Women’s Union (LWU) at a ceremony held in the central city of Da Nang on July 2.
The event was held by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) to celebrate the two countries’ Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
On behalf of the President of Vietnam, the VWU presented the third-class Independence Order to three individuals, the third-class Labour Order to one collective, the Friendship Order to 15 collectives and three individuals, and the Friendship Medal to two individuals of the LWU in recognition of their major contributions to the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and States.
On this occasion, the two unions signed a cooperation agreement for 2022 - 2027, showing their wish and determination to promote relations via more practical and effective activities in the next five years.
So far, the VWU chapters in 15 Vietnamese localities have had cooperation deals and activities with 13 localities and partners of Laos. Their joint activities include sharing experience in women affairs, developing livelihoods and reducing poverty, providing vocational training and Vietnamese language teaching for female students and cadres of Laos, fighting against human trafficking and domestic violence, and encouraging members to help safeguard the borderline and border markers.
During their trip to Da Nang and nearby Quang Nam province, the LWU delegation visited some models of local VWU chapters./.