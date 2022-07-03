Politics NA Chairman's visits enhance Vietnam's ties with Hungary, UK National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's visits to Hungary and the UK from June 26-30 concluded successfully, thus greatly promoting the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership and deepening the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership, said Vu Hai Ha, Chairman of the NA's Commission for External Relations.

Politics Lao Women’s Union delegation visits Da Nang A delegation of the Lao Women’s Union led by its President Inlavan Keobounphan had a working session with representatives from the Party Committee of central Da Nang city on July 1.

Politics Vietnamese Vice President meets with foreign leaders in Philippines Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on July 1 had a meeting with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr as part of her visit to the country to attend the latter's swearing-in ceremony.

Politics Top leaders extend congratulations to Canada on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam on July 1 sent messages of congratulations to Canadian leaders on the 155th Canada Day (National Day) (July 1).