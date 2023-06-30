“Colours of Vietnam ” exhibition attracts French public (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) - A fine art exhibition themed “Colours of Vietnam” opened in Paris on June 28, attracting a large number of overseas Vietnamese living in France, as well as international friends who love Vietnamese paintings and culture.

The event is part of activities to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France (1973 – 2023) and 10 years of their strategic partnership (2013 – 2023).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Florence Berthout, mayor of the fifth arrondissement of Paris, expected the exhibition would help French visitors and international friends gain an overview of the development of contemporary Vietnamese art.

Philippe Charlier, director of the Research and Education Department at the Museum of quai Branly–Jacques Chirac, said that the artworks draw inspiration from Vietnamese people going about their daily lives.

Delegates at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Each drawing tells the story of the country and people, vividly expressed through an array of colours, he added, noting that the paintings blend Western art style with Eastern aesthetic elements, which are experimented on many different materials, such as silk, lacquer, scroll paper and oil.

He said along with the development of society, Vietnamese contemporary fine arts have created a strong vitality, with constant creative changes and a certain position in the international art scene.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said more similar events will be held in the future on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties, bringing great "feasts" of Vienamese characteristics to the Vietnamese community in France, French visitors, and international friends.

The exhibition is scheduled to last through to July 15.