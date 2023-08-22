Business Three growth scenarios set for southeastern region Growth in Vietnam's southeastern region could reach 8.07% annually during the 2021-2030 period, according to a report by the Institute of Development Strategy under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business National job, property exchanges needed: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha urged authorities to establish national job, and real estate and land use right exchanges, at a meeting with representatives from concerned ministries and agencies in Hanoi on August 21.

Business Reference exchange rate down 11 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,886 VND/USD on August 22, down 11 VND from the previous day.