Commission to ensure 13th National Party Congress’s press centre runs smoothly
Vo Van Thuong, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, addresses the meeting on January 4 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Ensuring smooth operations of the 13th National Party Congress’s press centre and the information provision for foreign media are among the tasks the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education has been told to fulfil between now and the time the congress takes place, in late January.
The request was made by Commission Chairman Vo Van Thuong, who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee, at the January 4 meeting that reviewed the commission’s performance in 2020 and launched tasks for this year.
Applauding the commission’s efforts and achievements, he noted it needs to ensure that the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress will be disseminated more quickly.
Besides, it has to fruitfully carry out its 2021 work plan right from beginning months of the year while continuing to reform its personnel work and creating a favourable environment for its staff to bring into play their capability and strengths, Thuong said.
The commission reported that in 2020, it worked hard to serve all-level Party congresses in the run up to the 13th national event.
Leaders of the commission took part in working delegations of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to examine and promote the implementation of the Politburo’s Directive 35-CT/TW on all-level Party congresses ahead of the 13th National Party Congress. They gave opinions on draft documents submitted to and attended the congresses of the 63 provincial-level Party organisations and four others directly subordinate to the Party Central Committee.
For 2021, it added, the commission will keep closely following directions issued by the Politburo and the Secretariat; proactively coordinate with ministries, central agencies, and localities; and make proposals, promote, and guide the implementation of the Politburo’s directive on the popularisation and realisation of the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution.
It is also set to push ahead with carrying out important tasks related to political theory, defending the Party’s ideological foundation, and giving orientations on communications, press, publication, culture, and public opinion-related affairs./.