Communication campaign calls for wildlife conservation efforts
The central province of Quang Binh, home to the UNESCO-recognised Natural Heritage site of Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, on April 13 launched a communication campaign in response to the World Wildlife Day (March 3) and the National Biodiversity Restoration Year 2024.
The campaign is within the framework of the Sustainable Forest Management and Biodiversity Conservation Project (VFBC) funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
It aims to raise public awareness about wildlife conservation in general and reduce demand for wildlife products in particular.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Hoang Xuan Tan called on officials, people, youth union members, and members of community conservation groups to join hands in taking actions to end the consumption of wild animals, thus contributing to a Quang Binh province free of bushmeat.
Quang Binh boasts a relatively high level of biodiversity, with many typical forest and marine ecosystems, rich genetic resources of rare forest animals and plants, as well as rare wild fauna and flora species. However, in Vietnam in general and Quang Binh in particular, wild animals are facing numerous threats such as climate change, environmental pollution, diseases, hunting and overexploitation./.