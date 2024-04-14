Environment Co To calls for actions to prevent plastic pollution in tourism activities Co To island district in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has asked local accommodation facilities and travel firms to apply environmental protection measures in tourism business activities to build an island free of plastic bags and other single-use items.

Environment Eight coastal localities get more support in forestry modernisation The 4,040 hectares of forests planted and restored in the first phase of the World Bank (WB)-funded Forest Sector Modernisation and Coastal Resilience Enhancement Project will receive further care, as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a decision on the adjustment of the project investment, an official has said.

Environment Binh Duong, UK cooperate in promoting green energy The People’s Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong, in collaboration with the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, organised a conference on green energy on April 9, aiming to optimise the use of renewable energy and facilitate knowledge exchange between the locality and experts on sustainable energy development.

Environment Sea turtle returned to ocean in waters off Kien Giang province The Hon Chong Port Border Guard Station under the Kien Giang Border Guard on April 9 coordinated with Kien Luong district’s Economic and Infrastructure Office in the southern province of Kien Giang to release a sea turtle to nature.