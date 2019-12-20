Health Draft health insurance law adds benefits for patients Proposed amendments to the Health Insurance Law will add multiple benefits for insured patients, according to speakers at a conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 18.

Health Vietnam gets new generation vaccine technology from UK New vaccine production technology from a British university has been transferred to Vietnam which may help lower the cost and shorten production time.

Health Vietnam wants WHO’s support to better healthcare system: Deputy PM Vietnam hopes to receive further assistance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to improve the country’s healthcare system, including disease prevention, primary health care and building healthcare law, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.