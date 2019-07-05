Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The Live and Learn centre and the German Development Cooperation Organisation (GIZ) jointly opened a training course in Hanoi on July 4 for reporters and communication officers to increase public awareness of clean air protection.The two-day course provides information about the cause and impacts of air pollution on people’s health as well as domestic and international standards on the air quality.It also provides some tips for learners to write stories about air pollution and environmental contamination.At the end of the course, the participants will have an opportunity to practise in groups through fact-finding trips to Man Xa craft village – which specialises in iron, wood and paper production in the northern province of Bac Ninh, and Pha Lai coal-fuelled thermal plant in the northern province of Hai Duong.Tangmar Marmon, Director of the GIZ’s integrated air quality management and climate change mitigation project, said since 2016 the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that nine out of 10 people in the world are breathing polluted air, and each year 7 million people die from air pollution, which is much higher than the number of deaths due to tobacco and traffic accidents.GIZ and Live and Learn want to open this training course to help local people understand better about the air pollution in Vietnam and urge the local authorities to increase management to improve the quality of air.-VNA