Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh (R) welcomes L.I. Kalashnikov, member of the CPRF’s Presidium (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Party and State has always and will continue to prioritise consolidating its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, a Vietnamese official has affirmed.The statement was made by Nguyen Van Binh – Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, and head of its Economic Commission – in Hanoi on November 6 while receiving a delegation from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF).The delegation is led by L.I. Kalashnikov, member of the CPRF’s Presidium, Secretary of its Central Committee, and President of the State of Duma’s Friendship Parliamentarian Group with Vietnam.Binh stressed that Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with the CPRF and welcomes its proposals on economic cooperation to help boost economic, trade, and investment ties between the two nations.Kalashnikov told Binh that the delegation’s visit aims to seek ways to foster bilateral collaboration, particularly in finance and banking.On November 5, the delegation was welcomed by Hoang Trung Hai, Politburo member and Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee. During the meeting, they exchanged views on cooperation between Hanoi and Moscow, as well as a plan to carry out the Moscow Centre project in the Vietnamese capital city in the time ahead.The Russian delegation also held talks with Hoang Binh Quan, member of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, discussing measures to enhance the relationship between the two parties. –VNA