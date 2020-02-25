Business Vietnam eyes stronger cooperation, farm produce trade with US A delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) led by Deputy Minister Le Quoc Doanh is on a visit to the US to enhance cooperation and farm produce trade from February 24-29.

Business Singapore firms seek suppliers of agricultural products in Vietnam A delegation of firms from Singapore was expected to visit Vietnam at the end of this month to seek fruit and vegetable suppliers, as imports from China were declining due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).