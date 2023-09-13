Politics Lawmakers review reports on court, crime, corruption affairs The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opined on a series of reports on court affairs and the prevention and combat of crime and corruption in Hanoi on September 13, as part of its ongoing 26th session.

Politics Measures suggested to deepen Vietnam-Laos friendship, solidarity, cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung outlined measures to help Vietnam and Laos further preserve, nurture, and deepen their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation in a recent interview to the Vietnam News Agency regarding the 61st anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations.

Politics Vietnam, South Africa develop substantive, fruitful relations: ambassador Since bilateral diplomatic ties were set up 30 years ago, Vietnam and South Africa have made unceasing efforts to develop substantive and fruitful relations in multiple fields, said Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Sy Cuong.