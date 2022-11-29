Comprehensive measures needed to support OVs: official
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu suggested increasing comprehensive, long-term measures to support overseas Vietnamese, especially those in extremely disadvantaged areas, while addressing a thematic conference in Hanoi on November 29.
The conference, held by the Party delegation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, looked into OVs affairs in service of the review of the 20-year implementation of the 9-tenure Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. N23-NQ/TW dated March 12, 2003 on promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc, for a strong country, wealthy people, and a fair, democratic, and civilised society.
Hieu, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, proposed improving the efficiency of citizen protection, and stronger coordination between ministries, agencies and localities in managing and educating Vietnamese labourers and students abroad.
Consolidating legal documents and reforming administrative procedures will help to lure more OVs home, he said, adding that resources from OVS should be further tapped.
The official also highlighted quick response in the information work in order to oppose distorted allegations.
Hieu affirmed that the Vietnamese community abroad forms an integral part of the great national unity bloc, and that staying united with OVs is the task and responsibility of the entire political system and all people, with Party organisations playing the key role.
Ngo Trinh Ha, Vice Chairman of the committee, reported that the OVs work has reaped significant outcomes, saying the Vietnamese community abroad has been growing and their legal status, economic conditions, position and reputation in host countries have been improved.
OVs have tightened their bonds with the homeland and actively contributed to national construction and defence, he continued, lauding their role as friendship bridges between Vietnam and countries worldwide.
Reviewing activities for OVs, the report also pointed to shortcomings in the work regarding the supplementation, perfection and implementation of relevant mechanisms, policies and legal regulations, especially those on nationality, investment attraction, and incentives for OVs who are experts and intellectuals, along with issues relating to support to OVs in integrating into host countries, and the management of overseas Vietnamese students and labourers.
The participants proposed further consolidating policies and laws to create conditions for OVs to contribute to the homeland, and optimising resources from the community for national construction, especially their “soft” resources./.