Travel RoK further stimulates tourism in Vietnam The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Vietnam has stepped up tourism promotion activities to prepare for its reopening to international visitors in the context that COVID-19 vaccination campaigns have been deployed in many countries, including the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam.

Travel Bridges over Han river Among rivers in Vietnam, Han River in the central coastal city of Da Nang has the largest numbers of bridges over it. Each bridge has its own charm.

Travel Majestic nature of Dak Nong province Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of the same name covers an area of more than 4,700 km2, stretching over six of the eight districts of the province with 65 sites of natural heritage, geomorphology, including craters, volcanic caves and waterfalls.

Travel Da Nang check-in model design contest launched The Tourism Promotion Centre of the central city of Da Nang has launched a contest to design Da Nang check-in models, aiming to seek ideas for the tourism development of the city and create highlights for local tourism.