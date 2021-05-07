Health Infographic Looking back Vietnam’s year-long fight against Covid-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Dispatch No.121/CD-TTg on prevention and control of the acute respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus on January 23, 2020, marking the start of Vietnam's year-long fight against Covid-19.

Health Infographic Human trials of second COVID-19 vaccine by Vietnam Volunteers on March 15 morning got the first jabs of Covivac vaccine, the second COVID-19 vaccine which is developed and produced in Vietnam.