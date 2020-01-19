Sci-Tech PM signs directive to promote digital enterprises Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive to promote the development of digital enterprises in Vietnam with a target of developing 100,000 tech firms by 2030.

Sci-Tech HCM City to build Centre for Innovative Startup The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology announced the approval of the municipal People’s Committee for the selection programme of an architecture design for the HCM City Centre for Innovative Startup.

Sci-Tech Infographic Interesting astronomic phenomena in 2020 Apart from annual meteor showers, there will be supermoons and penumbral lunar eclipses in 2020 which can be observed in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, France partner in producing veterinary vaccines Vietnamese agencies have joined hands with a French partner on the research and production of vaccines against the African swine fever (ASF) and foot and mouth disease (FMD).