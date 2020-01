Bkav experts said there was a large-scale campaign of foreign hackers attacking server computers with weak passwords in Vietnam.Hackers focused on detecting servers with weak passwords, thereby getting remote access to manually install data encryption malware.This type of attack disabled the anti-virus software because hackers gained full control of the server computers.Bkav recommended users, especially administrators, to review and set strong passwords for server computers.Strong passwords must be nine or more characters long, containing both uppercase and lowercase letters, with numbers and special characters.The Department of Cybersecurity and High-technology Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security had a working session with head of the Economic Commission of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Van Binh on January 16.The department reported that it had coordinated and transferred to investigation agencies at all levels 15 criminal cases involving 121 defendants, while administratively sanctioning 254 foreigners and handing over 555 to foreign investigation agencies last year.The department also detected and handled 40 cases of disclosing State secrets via the internet, and recovered data and electronic evidence from more than 1,000 devices for police investigations.Speaking at the meeting, Binh praised and congratulated the department on its achievements.He also emphasised the role of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, confirming the important position of cyber security and the Department of Cyber security and High-technology Crime Prevention.The department should promote solutions to improve the capacity and potential for cyber security and high-technology crime prevention forces, tighten relationship between forces inside and outside the police sector to ensure cyber security and prevent and combat crimes using high technology, and expand international co-operation in the fight against organised cross-border cyber crime./.