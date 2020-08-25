Condolences offered to Philippines over terrorist bombings
At a blast scene in Sulu on January 27, 2019 (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 25 sent a message of condolence to Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte over the twin terrorist bombings in Jolo, Sulu province of the Philippines, which killed and injured many people.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh also offered his condolences to Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Lopez Locsin./.