Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits New Zealand A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, held working sessions with representatives of New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a number of judicial agencies during a visit from November 27-29.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National seminar spotlights value systems, human standard in new period A national hybrid seminar on the value systems of the country, culture and family as well as the Vietnamese human standard in the new period opened in Hanoi on November 29, gathering nearly 500 participants from the capital, Thua Thien-Hue province, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Politics Conference spotlights Politburo resolution on Red River Delta development Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a national hybrid conference on November 29 to disseminate and launch the implementation of the 13th-tenure Politburo’s resolution on orientations for socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding in the Red River Delta.