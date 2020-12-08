Condolences to Pakistan over death of former Prime Minister
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 8 cabled a message of condolences to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan over the passing of former Prime Minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali.
Zafarullah Khan Jamali died at the age of 76 on December 2 at a hospital in the city of Rawalpindi outside Islamabad after suffering a heart attack. (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 8 cabled a message of condolences to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan over the passing of former Prime Minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali.
Jamali, who served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004, died at the age of 76 on December 2 at a hospital in the city of Rawalpindi outside Islamabad after suffering a heart attack./.