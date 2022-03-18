Condolences to Pakistan over former president’s passing
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 extended his condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Avi over the death of former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son cabled a message of condolences to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Muhammad Rafiq Tarar, born in November 1929, served as president of Pakistan from January 1998 to June 2001./.