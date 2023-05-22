Business Gold remains potential investment channel Gold remains a potential investment channel until the end of this year, though the global economy in general, and Vietnam in particular, still possess potential risk factors related to recession and inflation, which make it difficult to forecast the gold price.

Business Vietnamese high-quality products promoted at Thaifex Anuga 2023 Thirty-three enterprises and trade and investment promotion agencies across Vietnam will attend Asia’s largest food and beverage trade show Thaifex Anuga 2023 which takes place in Thailand from May 23-27.

Business Vietnamese, Thai localities seek multi-faceted cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh held a working session with Governor of Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province Wanchai Janporn on May 19 to discuss measures to promote cooperation between their localities in the fields of investment, trade, economy, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchange.