Politics President receives US special envoy for climate John Kerry in San Fransisco President Vo Van Thuong received US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in San Francisco on November 16 during his trip to the US to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities.

Politics Vietnamese President, Malaysian PM lauds strong progress of strategic partnership Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in San Francisco on November 16 morning (local time) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week 2023.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese defence minister meets Indian, Japanese, Philippine counterparts Vietnamese Minister of Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang held bilateral meetings with defence leaders from India, Japan and the Philippines on the sidelines of the 17th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the 10th ADMM-Plus in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 16.