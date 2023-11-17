Conference boosts sharing of correctional administration experience
The 41st Asian and Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators (APCCA 41) concluded in Hanoi on November 16 after five working days.
The closing ceremony of the 41st Asian and Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators in Hanoi on November 16 (Photo: VNA)
During the event, six sessions and five panel discussions were held so that participants worked out measures to improve the effectiveness of prison management and education.
They also participated in some fringe activities, including fact-finding trips to the Quang Ninh and Thanh Xuan prisons.
Highly valuing Vietnam’s organisation of the APCCA 41, Prof. Neil Morgan and Irene Morgan, rapporteurs at the APCCA, said the conference was a chance for countries to learn prison management and education experiences from one another.
Chair of the APCCA 41 Lt. Gen. Le Minh Hung said the international and regional economic, political, and security situations are still witnessing complex developments that affect prison management, requiring the APCCA to actively devise strategic cooperation measures so as to ensure effective prison management, correctional activities, and social reintegration for ex-inmates.
He noted that at the event, participants pledged to continue increasing cooperation, exchanges, experience sharing, and joint dialogues to further improve prison management and education to help offenders become good citizens and create a healthy social environment for the development of countries and territories in the region.
This year’s event brought together more than 200 delegates from 25 countries, three international organisations, and 18 diplomatic agencies. This was the second time the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security had hosted the rotating conference.
At the closing ceremony, Hung handed over the APCCA flag to Wang Kwok-Hing, head of the delegation of Hong Kong (China), which will host the 42nd APCCA in November 2024./.