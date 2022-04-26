Environment Dong Nai seeks UNESCO advice on forest-crossing highway project Authorities in southern Dong Nai province want to consult with UNESCO over construction of a bridge and road in Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve.

Environment Hot weather predicted for northern, central regions in next few days The northern and central regions began to experience a heat wave on April 24 which is forecast to reach its peak from April 25 - 27, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Videos Adjustments to elephant conservation plan approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has approved adjustments to an elephant conservation plan in Vietnam that was previously signed off for 2013-2020.