Environment VEEBW 2021: Workshop discusses sustainable architecture The Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam) on October 4 convened a virtual workshop, themed “Sustainable Architecture – For a Net-zero Carbon Future”, as part of the ongoing Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week VEEBW 2021 (VEEBW 2021).

Environment Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week 2021 kicks off The Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week VEEBW 2021 (VEEBW 2021) hosted by the Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam) opened in Hanoi on November 3.

Environment Endangered black-shanked doucs spotted in Tay Ninh Two to three families of endangered black-shanked doucs, each having two - three individuals, have been spotted in Ba Den Mountain national tourist complex in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh since May.

Environment Da Nang launches "Clean cities, blue ocean" programme The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of central Da Nang city organised a workshop to introduce the “Clean cities, blue ocean” (CCBO) programme on November 2.