Health Vietnam records 1,831 new COVID-19 cases on May 18 There were 1,831 COVID-19 infections registered across Vietnam on May 18, an increase of 45 new cases compared to the number reported on the previous day.

Health Infographic Twenty countries recognise Vietnam’s vaccine passports Vietnam has reached mutual recognition for COVID-19 vaccination certificates, called “vaccine passports”, with 20 countries so far, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 1,895 new cases on May 17 A total 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 16 to 4pm May 17, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Health Ministry calls for faster COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-under 12 The Ministry of Health on May 17 asked localities nationwide to complete the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged from 5 to under 12 and the administration of the third shot for people over 18 by the second quarter of 2022.