Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department held a conference in Hanoi on November 7 to disseminate the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam among foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations.



Delegates were introduced about new administrative procedures related to Vietnamese citizens, the issuance of entry permits, visas, and temporary residence permits for foreigners who are required to go through the procedures at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and new regulations in Vietnamese law regarding the entry, exit, transit, and residence of foreigners in Vietnam as stipulated in Law No. 23/2023/QH15.



The Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam was approved by the Vietnamese National Assembly on August 15, 2023.



It establishes legal corridors for the entry and exit of both Vietnamese citizens and foreigners, aiming to deal with challenges that have arisen in practice. It includes provisions that promote flexibility and simplicity, with a focus on providing the most favourable conditions for foreigners entering Vietnam and Vietnamese citizens traveling abroad.



The launch of online public services, coupled with strong decentralisation in the administrative procedures for foreigners by the police in various localities, has contributed to making it easier for government agencies, businesses, and individuals to handle administrative procedures related to entry and exit, thus saving travelling costs and time./.