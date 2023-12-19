Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

To raise the effectiveness of localities’ foreign relations, he suggested optimising the country’s new position and potential, with economic diplomacy being the key task, stressing that the work should be done in a professional and modern fashion, with a focus on raising the personnel quality.Delivering a speech at the conference, Country Director of the ADB for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty pointed to opportunities for Vietnam to access loans in order to spur its economic growth, and suggested the country improve its competitiveness in supply chains.Gabor Fluit, Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam, expressed his support for the Vietnam-Europe relations through green economy cooperation mechanisms, thus ensuring the country’s sustainable and comprehensive growth./.