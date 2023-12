Delegates to the 21st conference on foreign affairs in a group photo. (Source: VNA)

The 21st national conference on foreign affairs wrapped up in Hanoi on December 18 with the adoption of action orientations for localities’ external relations and international integration Under the orientations, the policies on foreign affairs and international integration adopted at the 13th National Party Congress will be implemented concertedly, effectively, and comprehensively.Other targets include raising public awareness of the role of foreign affairs and international integration of localities, promoting economic diplomacy , and reforming local-level external work.Localities will also set out specific plans for foreign relations, enhance the work across spheres, and increase investment in the field, especially in terms of material facilities and personnel.The conference, held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), saw the attendance of nearly 500 delegates from ministries, agencies, localities, Vietnamese representative offices abroad, foreign embassies, and international organisations in Vietnam.In his opening remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son lauded the close coordination between localities and the MoFA and other agencies in external relations over the past time.