Conference promotes Japanese investment in Binh Duong
At the event (Photo: baobinhduong.vn)
Binh Duong (VNA) – About 280 leaders of Japanese enterprises took part in an online investment promotion conference held on August 26 to introduce the southern province of Binh Duong’s industrial capacity and potential.
Co-organised by the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Binh Duong-based industrial infrastructure developer Becamex IDC, the function gave information on the local industrial parks and incentives for investors, while collecting investors’ profiles and demand.
Representatives of the provincial competent agencies and sectors took the occasion to answer questions from Japanese firms that are looking for investment and cooperation opportunities in the locality.
Speaking at the event, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said Vietnam in general and Binh Duong in particular prioritise foreign-funded projects that apply advanced technologies and have high value added and linkages to form global supply chains.
With strength in industrial development, Binh Duong is the best option for foreign investors in Vietnam, he added.
Currently, the province is ranked second nationwide in terms of foreign investment attraction by reeling in over 35.05 billion USD from 65 nations and territories. Japan has so far poured capital in many big projects here./.