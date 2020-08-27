Business Farmers in An Giang reap bumper rice crop Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have done extremely well from the recent summer-autumn rice crop despite facing challenges since the beginning of the year, in particular from saline intrusion.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese localities work to boost ties in border gate-related issues Officials from Vietnam’s northern border province of Cao Bang and Baise city of China’s Guangxi province had talks on August 26 to discuss cooperation in border gates’ activities.

Sci-Tech Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on August 26 launched the selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020.

Business ODA disbursement targets a challenge: Official While the disbursement of official development assistance (ODA) has seen progress, without drastic solutions, it will be difficult for ministries and sectors to achieve allocation targets, Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Xuan Ha has said.